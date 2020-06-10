IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

LAW LIST: More than 50 will appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court today.

EACH month, a number of people appear in Biloela court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 10 from 8.30am.

Biloela Magistrates Court

Baimu, Martin Mayora, Mr

Bunn, Pauline Michelle

Byrne, Terrance John

Collier, Brook Moana

Cortvriend, Kristy Marie

Cretney, Antony Bruce

Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr

Dodd, Juanita Emma

Fitzpatrick, Linda Ann

Fry, Harlan Waero

Gibson, Xanthe Renee

Grabyn, Christopher Ray

Graham, Craig Edward

Hamilton, Dakota Ami-Cree

Hannan, Rowan James

Hartz, Joel Anthony

Hartz, Michael John, Mr

Hauritz, Matthew Lee, Mr

Hill, Michael James Gordon

Hnoudis, Shannen Jay

Hyden, Kelly Vincent

Jackson, Jesse John

Jackson, Scott Anthony George

James, Katie Lee, Mrs

Jaraminas, Leeann Tracy, Miss

Jarrick, Terrence Albert

Johnston, Hugh Buck

Kucks, Ethan Thomas

Mark, Mitchell Gordon

Matthews, Dean Anthony

Mclachlan, Aaron John David, Mr

Mcpherson, Trevor, Mr

Mellor, Codey

Miller, Paul James, Mr

Moretti, Danial Francis

Norris, Bill Bryan

O’Sullivan, Kylie Maree

Pearse, Jo-Anne Michelle

Robinson, Linic William, Mr

Ryan, Lewis Noel

Smith, Jase Colin

Smith, Paul Barry, Mr

Stevens, Zac James

Thompson, Brendon Richard

Tittum, Tarma Helen

Trevanion, Tiera Leoni, Ms

Walker, David Henry

Williamson, Tobias Scott

Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford

