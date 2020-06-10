IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today
EACH month, a number of people appear in Biloela court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 10 from 8.30am.
Biloela Magistrates Court
Baimu, Martin Mayora, Mr
Bunn, Pauline Michelle
Byrne, Terrance John
Collier, Brook Moana
Cortvriend, Kristy Marie
Cretney, Antony Bruce
Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr
Dodd, Juanita Emma
Fitzpatrick, Linda Ann
Fry, Harlan Waero
Gibson, Xanthe Renee
Grabyn, Christopher Ray
Graham, Craig Edward
Hamilton, Dakota Ami-Cree
Hannan, Rowan James
Hartz, Joel Anthony
Hartz, Michael John, Mr
Hauritz, Matthew Lee, Mr
Hill, Michael James Gordon
Hnoudis, Shannen Jay
Hyden, Kelly Vincent
Jackson, Jesse John
Jackson, Scott Anthony George
James, Katie Lee, Mrs
Jaraminas, Leeann Tracy, Miss
Jarrick, Terrence Albert
Johnston, Hugh Buck
Kucks, Ethan Thomas
Mark, Mitchell Gordon
Matthews, Dean Anthony
Mclachlan, Aaron John David, Mr
Mcpherson, Trevor, Mr
Mellor, Codey
Miller, Paul James, Mr
Moretti, Danial Francis
Norris, Bill Bryan
O’Sullivan, Kylie Maree
Pearse, Jo-Anne Michelle
Robinson, Linic William, Mr
Ryan, Lewis Noel
Smith, Jase Colin
Smith, Paul Barry, Mr
Stevens, Zac James
Thompson, Brendon Richard
Tittum, Tarma Helen
Tittum, Tarma Helen
Trevanion, Tiera Leoni, Ms
Walker, David Henry
Williamson, Tobias Scott
Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford
Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford