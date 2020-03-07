Menu
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
Crime

47.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco plants found

by Christine McGinn
6th Mar 2020 1:23 PM

An illegal tobacco operation with more than 47.5 tonnes growing across five acres in regional Victoria has been shut down.

The illicit tobacco crops growing across five acres in Nhill, in western Victoria, were seized and destroyed after police and the tax office raided the property on Thursday.

The densely-packed crop represented more than $7.8 million in unpaid tax, the Australian Taxation Office confirmed on Friday.

"The trade in illicit tobacco products in Australia has widespread negative consequences across the community," Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Strong said.

"Tobacco growing operations are not run by small producers or farmers. They are run by organised criminal syndicates who deliberately engage in illegal activities."

Illicit tobacco costs the Australian community $647 million in lost revenue annually.

