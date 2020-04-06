‘If I get the virus, I will die’: Mum’s heartbreak

Karina Glancy is going through chemo and wants to remind the community there are plenty of vulnerable people out there when it comes to the outbreak of COVID-19. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Karina Glancy is going through chemo and wants to remind the community there are plenty of vulnerable people out there when it comes to the outbreak of COVID-19. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

NEVER has Karina Glancy felt so vulnerable.

Many are, given the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, but the mother of two is part of a demographic contending with more health concerns than what COVID-19 presents.

In December, the now 50-year-old was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, which has since spread to her liver.

With chemotherapy treatment hindering her immune system, she is part of the groups Queensland Health regard as most at risk.

Ms Glancy's cousin also recently returned from New South Wales and has been in enforced isolation with the family.

The risk of contracting the virus has meant Ms Glancy has moved away from her two children while her cousin completes the required time indoors.

The only time she leaves the house is for when her treatment and medical demands require it.

It is lonely. It is terrifying. But it is her reality.

A prominent focus for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus has largely been targeted towards elderly Australians.

But while their safety is of an obvious concern, Ms Glancy said there were still a number of people in the community who were at a heightened risk of contracting the virus should isolation not be enforced by each individual.

Karina Glancy. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Residing on Ross River Road she hears the traffic that continues to flood through the region, and said her trips outdoors have showcased the need to self-isolated is not being imposed vigilantly enough.

"It could actually kill me, my doctor said I'm telling you now if you get this it will kill you," Ms Glancy said.

"People are just not getting it. I have another friend who is in the same boat as me, and she knows people just don't get it.

"It's not just the elderly who could die from it, it's anyone with an immune system that is compromised."

Ms Glancy's immune system was already under considerable stress after a bout of swine flu left her lungs severely damaged.

Her blood pressure has also been identified as an issue due to the chemotherapy treatment she undergoes. Stress given the situation has contributed to increasing blood pressure levels and could inhibit her ability to receive treatment if they do not drop.

She may look healthy, Ms Glancy said, but her body is completely contradictory to what is on the outside.

She said looks could be deceiving and the community needed to be aware of that when they were flirting with isolation guidelines.

"I look healthy, that's been my mission, and people look at me and think' what's wrong with her', why is she wearing a mask?' You don't always see when people are sick," Ms Glancy said.

"If you do not have to go out, stay home it's as simple as that. If you have food in your cupboard, loo paper there, if you do not need to leave your house do not leave your house."

Originally published as 'If I get the virus, I will die': Townsville mum's heartbreak