Iconic pubs to reopen their doors

SOME of Queensland's most iconic watering holes will be opening their doors next week and patrons have been given the opportunity to "takeover" the pub.

On Monday the Australian Venue Co (AVC). will start reopening its 61 locations across Queensland - including The Regatta Hotel, The Old Bundy Tavern in Bundaberg and the Burleigh Town Tavern - after enduring a nine-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AVC state manager - QLD Scott Brydson said the past nine weeks have been difficult for staff and customers.

"We're so pleased to be reopening our venues to the public again and to be able to reconnect with our loyal customers," he said.

"While it will be a new normal, it will be great for people to be able to enjoy and drink and a meal at their local again."

The historic Regatta Hotel.

With Stage 1 restrictions allowing only 10 patrons inside for a parmy and beer, AVC has kicked off the "post-iso party season" with the launch its pub takeover package.

For a minimum $60 spend per person 10 friends and family can have the whole pub to themselves for a two-hour private session and there is also a footy game session deal as well.

Mr Brydson said the takeover pub takeover package was one of the ways customers can reconnect with friends and family over a parmy and beer.

"We think it will be pretty popular. How many people will be able to say in later years that they've had the whole pub all to themselves?" he said.

Mr Brydson said the venue re-openings will be scattered during the week with most on Wednesday and all 61 locations will be open by Friday with hundreds of staff coming back to work.

"We had 1500 people signed off with job keeper but we had 700 who weren't and we've been tried to be in contact with all of those employees," he said.

"As we've got to Stage 1 and we've had more conversations about getting back to work.

"The sooner we can get to Stage 2 and understand what State 2 will look like will allow us to put more hours into venues and bring more people back to work."

Originally published as Iconic pubs to reopen their doors