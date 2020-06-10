Ice addict spoils any ‘glimmer of hope’

"GLIMMERS of hope" once held for a heavy drug user's recovery have been dashed after he was busted by police with what police said was enough ice to provide 150 hits.

Suffering a terrible addiction, Jamie McNamara was also caught three times driving illegally despite his licence being disqualified by court order, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Jamie Francis McNamara, 34, from Redbank Plains, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to 15 offences ranging from three charges of driving when disqualified by court order; driving disqualified when drug-positive; stealing; receiving tainted property; registration offences; unlawful possession of weapons; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of property used in a drug offence; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sgt Rose Molinaro said police searched McNamara's home on December 29 and found a crystal substance weighing 15.30 grams. McNamara admitted it was ice.

"He says he has a severe addiction," Sgt Molinaro said.

"There were approximately 150 doses or hits there, so it was quite an amount."

Despite the quantity, police did not allege there was a commercial element to the offending.

Sgt Molinaro said McNamara was charged on October 8 with driving when disqualified and having methylamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

"He told officers he knew his licence was disqualified. Then one week later he was intercepted driving again by police and says he just thought his licence had been suspended for demerit points," Sgt Molinaro said.

"He has five previous convictions for driving when disqualified, with two offences in 2017."

Sgt Molinaro said McNamara had been sentenced by Ipswich District Court for serious offences of violence and jail terms were also imposed for an unrelated attempted robbery with violence, and a 12-month jail sentence for burglary and dangerous driving charges.

He also received a four-year jail term in the Supreme Court for trafficking methylamphetamine.

Sgt Molinaro said Justice Boddice had in 2017 described his offending as being street level, and accepted they were done to fund his own significant drug use.

Justice Boddice had then told him it was time he moved on and be a productive person, and set a parole eligibility date last year "to encourage those glimmers of hope".

"It is now clear that any glimmers of hope in 2017 are not evident in the offences before the court today," Sgt Molinaro said.

"He was granted parole in March 2019 and committed these offences."

Defence lawyer Ashkan Tai said McNamara was studying for tertiary preparation in jail and with his significant drug problem could be regarded as "a high functioning drug addict".

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he was a man with significant drug issues and this had been a factor in his matters before many courts.

McNamara was convicted and sentenced to an overall jail term of 12-months and seven days, to run concurrent with his existing sentence.

He will be eligible to begin his application for parole in September this year. He was disqualified from driving for three years.