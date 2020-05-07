Jeffrey Dickson with his family, Scout, Giselle, baby Olive, Carissa and little Moss.

Q&A with Jeffrey Dickson

Occupation: Electrical fitter/mechanic/linesman with Ergon Energy

Age: 45

Marital status: Married to Carissa.

Children: Like the old woman who lived in a shoe, “I’ve got that many, that I don’t know what to do”! But really we have four kids.

THIS week we hear from electrical fitter and family man Jeffrey Dickson who couldn’t be prouder of his family.

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I’d like to see the pace of life steady back down a bit and for kindness to grow.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment in my life is to have married the woman of my dreams and to be the dad of four beautiful, happy kids.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

If I was PM of the world I’d make laws to ban excess bureaucracy and stupidity. Wholesale! I’d make it easier for families to stay together and to do everything possible to protect children and make National Service (Basic Military Training) compulsory for all capable young people.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

The best advice I ever received was to give up the grog.

5. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

I wouldn’t change my age at all. I have had a fat time so far on life’s journey and as they say, “I wouldn’t be dead for quids!”

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

If happiness was the national currency I’d get rich by doing studies on wildlife and flora in some of the remotest parts of our amazing country.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

My best childhood memory is boiling the billy with my old Pop in the outback when I was a wee little boy. It was so special to me because I remember feeling completely happy and so energised to be out in the scrub with my Pop who was a wonderful, gentle, old man.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

The best sound in the world to me was Dr Bruce Chater’s voice (from Theodore where all four of our kids were born) saying “You’ve got a healthy baby girl” (and boy) at a few different times over the last decade and a bit. The government needs to re-open that birthing facility. It is world class in care in my view.

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

If I could be transported back in time it would be to approximately 1933? To slap the entire group of politicians and scientists to their senses who released the cane toad into Australia (also known as Bufo marinus) and prevent the entire environmental catastrophe from occuring.

10. Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

The 3 people I admire most in the world are

– My wife Carissa, who showed me the magic of love.

– My dear old Nana, who showed me the beauty of kindness.

- And my old mate Wally from Cunnamulla who taught me the value of loyalty.

I also think Sir David Attenborough is not a bad bloke too.