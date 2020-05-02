Menu
Crime

‘I will burn your f***ing house down’

by Lea Emery
2nd May 2020 12:56 PM
A GOLD Coast man sent frightening images taken from inside his ex-partner's home and threatened to kill her, her ex-husband and a police officer, a court has been told.

Shaun Michale Sinfield also allegedly left a terrifying voice message on the woman's phone.

"I will burn your f***ing house down, you c***," the message allegedly said.

"Now you want to give me that respect because I can f***ing kill you. I will f*** your s*** up. You hear me, you are f***ing dead, c***.

"I told you before about showing me respect."

Shaun Michael Sinfield is allegedly to have left a voicemail threatening to burn down his partner’s home.
Shaun Michael Sinfield is allegedly to have left a voicemail threatening to burn down his partner’s home.

The 38-year-old applied for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday(((FRI))) after being charged with unlawful stalking, possessing dangerous drugs, enter dwelling to commit an indictable offence and three counts of using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

The court was told that as well as the voicemail on March 13, Sinfield allegedly sent photos taken from inside his ex-partner's home, including her bedroom and garage.

"I don't make empty threats, I don't talk s***, bitch, I do it," an accompanying text message allegedly read.

Sinfield is also accused of threatening to kill the woman's ex-husband and a police officer.

All the offences occurred on March 13, police allege.

Magistrate Pam Dowse adjourned the matter for a week to see if Sinfield could provide an appropriate address.

She said the address Sinfield had put forward was too close to the alleged victim's home.

"I am very concerned about the threats and I'm taking into account the special circumstances of COVID," she said.

Sinfield's lawyer, Ashleigh Nicholls, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Sinfield would be contesting the allegations before the court.

She said Sinfield has been in custody since March 16, which was a difficult time as he was unable to receive visits due to the pandemic.

The matter will return to court on May 8.

crime domestic violence

