Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THICK SKIN: Re-elected mayor Nev Ferrier can’t recall a time when a Banana Shire mayor was unopposed.
THICK SKIN: Re-elected mayor Nev Ferrier can’t recall a time when a Banana Shire mayor was unopposed.
News

‘I thought someone would stand’

Aaron Goodwin
28th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RE-ELECTED Banana Shire mayor Nev Ferrier is surprised that nobody else stood against him this election.

About to serve his second term as mayor, Cr Ferrier cited the potential backlash politicians and councillors can cop on social media as a deterrent for people to stand this election.

"I think people don't realise how much we are out in the open with all our business activities and private activities," Cr Ferrier said.

"Facebook is big now, people can get up there and can say whatever they like with no comeback and a lot of people can't put up with that.

"Sometimes I wonder if we aren't the smart ones standing for council, it would be a lot easier to stand down but we put our hand up to do the job and do it well."

In 2012 and 2016 there were three candidates and five in 2008 vying for the mayor position at election time.

Councillors are under an increased amount of policing as well as rules and regulations now as a result of corruption cases among councillors in the southeast corner of Queensland.

"I hope that the biggest reason why nobody stood is that people feel we are doing the best we can and doing the pretty good job," Cr Ferrier said.

"I don't know the last election where someone didn't stand against the mayor.

"I think I've done this (elected unopposed) once or twice as a councillor.

"I remember when I joined in 2004 there were only two divisions and there were five candidates from the bush and seven from town."

Cr Ferrier said dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as a council would be a "hell of a thing" with a number of businesses and residents already under financial stress.

"A lot of people are going to be struggling financially and that affects council," Cr Ferrier said.

"We all have feelings and don't want people being unable to pay rates.

"We've already started the budget for June but all of that is in disarray now because of the financial implications of this virus.

"It's going to be a lot harder to run a council in the next six-12 months."

Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        premium_icon Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        Health They’ve been branded the cruise ships of the Outback, and they present a clear and present danger to parts of Queensland that are so far coronavirus-free.

        Four way battle getting into council chambers

        premium_icon Four way battle getting into council chambers

        News Putting a finger on why there were so few candidates this election

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms