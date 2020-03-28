‘I thought someone would stand’

RE-ELECTED Banana Shire mayor Nev Ferrier is surprised that nobody else stood against him this election.

About to serve his second term as mayor, Cr Ferrier cited the potential backlash politicians and councillors can cop on social media as a deterrent for people to stand this election.

"I think people don't realise how much we are out in the open with all our business activities and private activities," Cr Ferrier said.

"Facebook is big now, people can get up there and can say whatever they like with no comeback and a lot of people can't put up with that.

"Sometimes I wonder if we aren't the smart ones standing for council, it would be a lot easier to stand down but we put our hand up to do the job and do it well."

In 2012 and 2016 there were three candidates and five in 2008 vying for the mayor position at election time.

Councillors are under an increased amount of policing as well as rules and regulations now as a result of corruption cases among councillors in the southeast corner of Queensland.

"I hope that the biggest reason why nobody stood is that people feel we are doing the best we can and doing the pretty good job," Cr Ferrier said.

"I don't know the last election where someone didn't stand against the mayor.

"I think I've done this (elected unopposed) once or twice as a councillor.

"I remember when I joined in 2004 there were only two divisions and there were five candidates from the bush and seven from town."

Cr Ferrier said dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as a council would be a "hell of a thing" with a number of businesses and residents already under financial stress.

"A lot of people are going to be struggling financially and that affects council," Cr Ferrier said.

"We all have feelings and don't want people being unable to pay rates.

"We've already started the budget for June but all of that is in disarray now because of the financial implications of this virus.

"It's going to be a lot harder to run a council in the next six-12 months."