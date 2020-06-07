WORK ETHIC: Anne Chater (here with husband Bruce) has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal and honoured on the Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List.

SHE came to Theodore as a bride just ten days after marrying her husband 39 years ago and she hasn't stopped her selfless work since.

Anne Chater is one of 457 Australians to be awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for her tremendous service to the Theodore community.

Mrs Chater said that when she found out she was awarded the honour a week ago she had to check the email twice just to make sure.

“It’s one of those things you think it’s for someone else to win and you think why have they given it to me,” Mrs Chater said.

“I didn’t think little old community members like me would be bestowed this honour.

“I felt overwhelmed, I felt a sense of am I worthy of this and am I able to sustain an expectations of someone with an OAM.

“As much as it’s great honour it comes with a sense of responsibility.”

The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement.

Anyone can nominate any Australian within the general division and all eligible nominations are considered by the Council for the Order of Australia, which recommends awards for the Governor-General’s approval.

Mrs Chater still isn’t sure who nominated her and while she feels humbled, she said that there’s lots of people in Theodore that are equally deserving of a commendation for making the community what it is.

“I’ve been in an position ever since I first came to Theodore that, a lot of people that lived here before me handed over the baton and modelled that motto, service before self philosophy,” Mrs Chater said.

“I’ve had great role models in my own parents who always did things for other people.

“I think living in Theodore where everyone is like that, they will all pick up a scrubbing brush and scrub wherever it’s needed.

“Our town is well known for not sitting back and waiting for things to come to us, we just go and do it.”

Mrs Chater has a bevy of awards for her work as a rural health practitioner such as being named Practice Manger of the Year by the Australian Association of Practice Management, Queensland, Backbone of the Bush Award in 2008 by the Queensland Rural Medical Family Network and a Medal of Service for services to rural families by the Rural Doctors Association Queensland in 2004.

She has been a long time member of the Theodore RSL Sub-Branch, Rotary Club of Theodore, Life Member of the Theodore Agricultural Show Society and a member since 1980 with the Dawson Valley Branch of the Isolated Children’s Parent Association.

Moving forward Mrs Chater is in talks with council to conduct a feasibility study into getting more childcare centres in Theodore and also constructing an art gallery in Theodore.