Husband and wife deal with slippery customers

SLIPPERY DEVIL: Biloela snake catcher Ben Hansen and his wife Lara have dealt with five call-outs to catch and release snakes over the last week.

A MARRIED couple have quietly been dealing with all the slimy serpents that perhaps many of us are too scared to deal with ourselves.

Licensed Biloela snake catchers Ben and Lara Hansen dealt with five snake catch-and-release call-outs alone last week in the Biloela area.

The Hansens have the weather to thank for the increase in snake sightings in the area.

“The rain provides rising water and snakes also go for the high ground,” Mr Hansen said.

“It was very dry at the end of last year, going into the start of 2020, so there wasn’t many sources of food for snakes.

“With the rain, that’s all changed and the snakes are getting a gutful while they can before the weather quietens down come winter.”

Mr Hansen has been a licensed snake catcher for a decade and has been plying his trade in the area for three years now.

“There hasn’t been a full-time snake catcher in the Biloela area for a long time until we started it,” Mr Hansen said.

“I don’t think everybody is aware we are here, but word is starting to get around that we do catch and release.”

As a member of the CQ Snake Catchers, Wildlife Division, Mr Hansen said things “are going nuts” in Rockhampton.

Mr Hansen said he was having to send other snake catchers in the Rockhampton area out to four catch-and-release call-outs a day over the last week.

“The most common breeds of snakes we find around here are pythons, so carpet pythons or spotted pythons, and eastern brown snakes,” Mr Hansen said.

“We get eastern browns coming out during the day and the pythons at night.

“My wife actually had to catch a five-foot carpet snake at one of the primary schools recently that found a home in the port racks.”

If the Hansens catch a venomous snake, they take it at least 10km outside of town for release.

According to Department of Environment and Science regulations, non-venomous snakes will be taken 150m away from where they were found.

This is usually the nearest creek or park.

Mr Hansen said if you do see a snake it was best to give the reptile a “wide berth”.

Snake bite first-aid kits are available for sale at ProPest Biloela.

If you spot a snake in your yard and need it caught and released, you can get Mr Hansen on 0439 880 919.