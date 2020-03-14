Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        premium_icon Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        News Leichhardt Hotel operator reveals what brought he and his wife to Taroom and the big news prompting them to leave

        Life’s too short to hold grudges

        premium_icon Life’s too short to hold grudges

        News Wishing for more kindness, compassion

        How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        premium_icon How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        Breaking A hero truckie has rescued a family of five after their car rolled over on the...

        Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        premium_icon Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        News The region’s slickest and fastest rides to line Callide Street at special event