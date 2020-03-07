Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Heroic firefighters, SES volunteers, armed forces and animal rescue charities have all been honoured in a parade through the streets.
Heroic firefighters, SES volunteers, armed forces and animal rescue charities have all been honoured in a parade through the streets.
Environment

Hundreds honour firefighting heroes

by Isabella Magee
7th Mar 2020 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S firefighting heroes have been honoured at a parade in the city's CBD, following the recent horror bushfire season.

The bushfire relief ticker-tape parade kicked off in Brisbane CBD about 10am, followed by a special ceremony where the keys to the city were presented to volunteer firefighters.

Wendy Ganley, 58, and her daughter Heather Morrison, 35 - both volunteer members of the Rescue Collective - and granddaughter, Amelia Morrison, 4, joined the parade after helping to rescue local wildlife caught up in the fires.

Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch
Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch

The Maryborough resident said she and her young daughter moved injured animals to safety and supplied "all she could" including towels and medical supplies.

Wendy Ganley, her daughter Heather Morrison and Heather’s daughter Amelia, 4, at the parade.
Wendy Ganley, her daughter Heather Morrison and Heather’s daughter Amelia, 4, at the parade.

"Amelia's young but she knew we needed to help the animals," Ms Morrison said.

"She knew the fires were happening and she was really worried but I told her we're going to do all we can to help."

Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch
Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch

Ms Morrison said she and her daughter joined The Rescue Collective - a volunteer initiative to help rescue bushfire affected animals - after she found the group through Facebook in about October last year.

Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch
Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch

"In fact, this is the first time we're meeting everyone in person," she said.

"We're here to support this amazing team but people need to know this isn't over.

"This is ongoing and the animals still need our help."

More Stories

Show More
bushfire parade bushfires editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Transfer station becoming a real dumping ground

        premium_icon Transfer station becoming a real dumping ground

        News Residents express their frustration over the maintenance and care of a Banana Shire waste transfer station

        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing

        New business a proud highlight

        premium_icon New business a proud highlight

        News Beauty therapist under spotlight

        Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        premium_icon Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        News Next generation of fishers to learn valuable lessons to maintain the sustainability...