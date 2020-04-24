Menu
The Banana Shire has been given also $600,000 funding for road maintenance. Now the decision has to be made on where to spend it.
Huge boost for region’s roads

Nick Crockford
24th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
ROAD maintenance in the Banana Shire has been given a $595,000 boost.

The Roads to Recovery funding announcement was made by Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd to help high-priority projects.

“We want to see excavators and diggers in the ground on all sorts of projects right across the nation, especially here in Flynn,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Infrastructure is more important now, during COVID-19, than ever before.”

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said a decision on which roads would receive the funding will be made by the new council, in accordance with the Roads to Recovery funding criteria.

“This $595,000 makes up the March 2020 quarterly payment that council receives from the Roads to Recovery Program,” Cr Ferrier said.

“This financial year council has received about $2.7 million from this Australia Government program, which represents 22.5 per cent of Council’s annual capital budget spent on roads this financial year.

“Council relies greatly on the funds from the federal government.

“It has a significant impact Council’s service delivery and ultimately helps Council maintain the standard of roads in our region.”

The funding in Flynn includes: Banana Shire Council $595,000; Bundaberg Regional Council $702,724; Central Highlands Regional Council $329,097; North Burnett Regional Council $558,645; Rockhampton Regional Council $1,426,455; South Burnett Regional Council $1,611,508.

