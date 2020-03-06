How the Banana Shire could share in $6 billion

Business representatives from the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce and Biloela enterprise with North Queensland First party leader Jason Costigan.

CONSTRUCTION of an 888,312-megalitre dam and rejuvenating investment in agriculture were among the key points advocated by Biloela business representatives during a recent meeting with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

The North Queensland First party leader met with members of the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce and Biloela Enterprise during a visit to Biloela on Thursday

The visit came after Mr Costigan announced the $6 billion Real Royalties for Regions program aimed at rejuvenating the economies of communities in North, Far North and Central Queensland.

"The economy is underpinned by agriculture and I've had the view that we need to balance the resources and agricultural sector," Mr Costigan said.

"Some of the key points discussed was putting agriculture back on a pedestal, the long-term future of base-load power generation and improving local roads to boost productivity.

"Biloela and the surrounds has a lot more to offer if the right policies are put in place."

While he wouldn't reveal at this stage what specific projects the Real Royalties for Regions program would provide the region, Mr Costigan said he "absolutely" had some in mind for the Banana Shire.

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates said he and other business representatives told Mr Costigan they'd like to see investment in and commitment to the Nathan Dam and road infrastructure from Biloela to Rockhampton and Biloela to Gladstone.

"We put forward we want to see the continued upgrades of wooden bridges and the ability for agriculture to be able to use containerisation through the Gladstone Port," Mr Bates said.

"This requires upgrading of the highway to Gladstone to accommodate larger trucks to carry agricultural products to the port.

"Investment in green energy to coexist with black coal side-by-side."

Michaela Lawson from Biloela Enterprise said one of the biggest discussions of the meeting centred on the end of mine life for the Callide Mine.

"We talked about trying to get other projects happening in the area to keep jobs and people in town," Mrs Lawson said.

"Discussion on extending the power station or ramping up the DPI again.

"He asked, us as a community, what we thought would be needed in the area and we mentioned roads, science programs and keeping jobs in the area."

Mr Costigan said he wants push forward on the construction of the Nathan Dam should NQ First pick up more seats at the State Election in October.

"Forcing the issue on dam consecution, not feasibility studies or business cases but actually pouring concrete to create jobs and prosperity like the good old days," Mr Costigan said.

"The Nathan Dam provides that opportunity in spades.

"I need help to do this and that's why I'm hoping NQ First can win a handful of seats at the next election."