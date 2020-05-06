Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Palaszczuk
Palaszczuk
News

How long to wait before restrictions lifted

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
6th May 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Townsville must wait 28 days before restrictions could theoretically be lifted, the Queensland Chief Health Officer has said.

Yesterday, Townsville business leaders, politicians and doctors again called for regional zones to be put in to minimise the impact of the strict coronavirus lockdown on the economy.

While the last case was reported in Townsville on April 8, Dr Jeannette Young said there was more to the problem.

 

 

"The incubation period for this virus is actually 14 days and you probably need to allow for two incubation periods before you can safely say that you're not going to get more cases which is why our National Cabinet is looking at what restrictions can be lifted in that four week period because that's two incubation periods," she said.

"That's the case for the whole country that we really need to look at two incubation periods before we can safely remove any of the restrictions."

Originally published as How long to wait before restrictions lifted

More Stories

chief health officer queensland regions restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education As Queensland schools prepare for a staged return to classrooms from Monday, parents have been warned that any child who stays home will not be taught remotely.

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app