Hot rods and cold beers on tap

START YOUR ENGINES: John Scoleri, BJ, Margaret Fisher and Gonzo from the Callide Valley Auto Club.

START YOUR ENGINES: John Scoleri, BJ, Margaret Fisher and Gonzo from the Callide Valley Auto Club.

CAR enthusiasts should make their way to the Biloela Hotel in a few Saturdays’ time for an event right down their alley.

Some of the Callide Valley Auto Club’s hottest cars will line Callide Street in front of the Biloela Hotel and provide an opportunity for the public to be introduced to the car club.

Callide Valley Auto Club secretary Margaret Fisher said it was another event in Biloela for people to see what her club had to offer.

“We have monthly meetings and some events throughout the year but this is the first time we’ve invited the public to our meeting,” Mrs Fisher said.

“It’s a feel good event for the public and, as a club, we relish any opportunity to get out and drive our cars.

“Red Hill in Rockhampton do this similar formatted event monthly, so now it’s our turn to see how it plays out.”

The Biloela Hotel will have some plans in place to entertain patrons who want a cold beer and a feed once they’ve had their fill of the hot rods.

The hot rods will line Callide Street from 6pm, March 21.

This event follows on from the auto club’s March 9 cruise meeting where members drove through the countryside from Biloela to Moura and held a meeting.