Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily
News

Horror truck inferno kills 19

15th Jun 2020 8:54 AM

Nineteen people have died and almost 200 were injured when a tanker carrying liquefied gas exploded on a road in China.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to buildings including rows of shops with their facades blow out.

The truck was travelling through Zheijiang province in south east China on Saturday when the incident happened. About 4.45pm the vehicle exploded on a highway close to the city of Wenling.

The truck was propelled into the air by the force of the initial explosion with a second occurring as it landed on a factory building. One dramatic video, posted online by Chinese government newspaper The People's Daily, showed what appeared to be the truck hurtling through the sky.

Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily
A view of the damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion. Picture: Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via AP
At least 189 people were injured alongside the 19 deaths. Wenling's deputy mayor, Zhu Minglian was reported as saying that more than 2600 rescue workers were deployed to the site, and efforts were still under way to recover survivors.

 

 

Local media outlets have said the company that owned the vehicle had been penalised 11 times over health and safety failures.

Firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, China. Picture: Wang Junlu/Xinhua via AP
