Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

by Sarah McPhee
25th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

 

Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News
.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News

News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

crashes multi-car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property New rental laws have started in Queensland to help tenants and landlords deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. WHAT THE GUIDELINES SAY

        Huge boost for region’s roads

        premium_icon Huge boost for region’s roads

        News Banana Shire must decide on its priority road projects after receiving $600,000 for...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        premium_icon Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        News Community sports, shopping and small social gatherings could return in weeks