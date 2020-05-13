Horrifying find crawling in girl’s eye

A mum caught stomach-churning photographs of the moment a giant beetle came out from behind her daughter’s eye. Picture: Kennedy News Media

WARNING: Graphic.

Stomach-churning snaps show a dead beetle being squeezed out of a little girl's eye in the United States after crawling around for nine hours.

The gross images were captured by mum Kris Monk, who admitted she almost had a panic attack as the spectacle unfolded.

Kris told how she watched the bug "the size of a kidney bean" emerge from behind her six-year-old daughter SibiKaia Monk's eye and fall onto the hospital waiting room floor on April 29.

Doctors said the black cedar beetle had been lodged under the youngster's eyelid, crawled along her eyeball and then took nine hours to die before her body could reject the bug naturally.

Kris Monk watched a dead bug the size of a kidney bean emerge from behind her daughter SibiKaia’s eye. Picture: Kennedy News Media

The insect flew into the child's left tear duct the previous afternoon, but her mum couldn't see anything unusual apart from a red mark.

SibiKaia woke up in floods of tears around 1.30am claiming her eye was "burning" so Kris, 40, checked her eye again and spotted a "black thing" she thought was botfly eggs.

She woke her husband Joseph, 43, and they drove 20 minutes to their nearest hospital where SibiKaia's eye started to produce pus - before the bug fell out at 3am.

SibiKaia had complained of a ‘burning’ sensation in her eye. Picture: Kennedy News Media

Kris, who lives in Laclede County, Missouri, said: "By the time we got to the hospital she was calm and we were talking to the nurse.

"Then SibiKaia squeezed her eye shut and when she opened her eye it just slid out.

"The nurse was like, 'Oh my god,' and grabbed a tissue, and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's a bug.'

"My reaction, the nurse's reaction and the doctor's initial reaction was just this full-body shudder."

But the youngster took the gruesome discovery in her stride and couldn't wait to see what was hiding behind her eye.

She even named it - Todd.

Kris said: "SibiKaia asked if she could see it, so I lowered it down to her and she just said 'Hello, Todd', just cool and calm and then she walked away.

"I'm over here trying not to have a panic attack because a bug just came out of my daughter's face and she's just like, 'Oh look, a bug. Let's go have ice cream.'"

Kris and Joseph are living with six of their seven children during lockdown, and the bug hit SibiKaia while the family was preparing a bonfire to celebrate their eldest son's 21st birthday.

'I SPY WITH MY BUGGY EYE'

They discovered the bug while in a hospital waiting room. Picture: Kennedy News Media

The six-year-old mentioned her eye "tickled like an eyelash" a number of times in the day.

But it was only when she woke Kris up crying that the mum realised something was really wrong.

Once the bug had fallen out, the doctor checked there was no damage to the child's eye and then told Kris the grisly details of what happened in a hospital corridor away from SibiKaia.

The unfazed six-year-old had even started inviting staff to play "I spy", but she changed the words to "I spy with my buggy eye".

Kris said: "By that time she was handling everything so well, so we didn't want to freak her out again.

"I'd been refraining from really reacting, but I was just like, 'Oh, my skin is just crawling,' and this thing had been in her eye, alive and crawling around.

"That night I actually had a nightmare about eggs being behind (SibiKaia's) eye, hatching and coming out.

"I really did not sleep much between coming home from the hospital."

