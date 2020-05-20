Menu
PAYING RESPECTS: Alexis Francis and Indi-Rose Brocklesby.
News

Hive of activity at rural state school

Contributed
20th May 2020 10:30 AM
News around school

Mount Murchison State School has been a hive of activity while delivering education both at school and at home. Staff and parents have worked together during this challenging time to ensure quality learning continues. The students have risen to the challenges and shown determination and resilience beyond their years.

Anzac Day was commemorated here at Mount Murchison with a fantastic fence display. Students worked on their wreaths at home with their families or here at school. The memory of Anzac is very much alive in the school community and we are very excited to make this an annual display.

Mount Murchison is about to open a brand new Multi-purpose court. The project builder Lauder and Sons has been working tirelessly to finish the court. They have also kindly donated some sport equipment to the school and supported additional works on the school grounds. We thank them for their hard work.

We have also had the extremely exciting news of being awarded a grant from CS Energy. This money has been used to purchase all the sporting equipment and structures needed for the new Multi-purpose court. We look forward to inviting CS Energy and the community to our grand opening later this year.

GETTING CREATIVE: Billie-Mae Quinn exploring learning outdoors.

Curriculum

This term we will explore being persuasive and convincing people to agree with our point of view. The students are working to design new cereal packaging and create an advertising campaign. We cannot wait to read all the catchy slogans and hear the creative cereal names. Students will be able to express themselves and their point of views by using a variety of presentations skills- computer design software, role-play and drama, models and diagrams and the skill of public speaking.

2021 Enrolments

Here at Mount Murchison we run 3 classrooms within a dynamic multi-age environment. We offer individualised curriculum delivery with an emphasis of educating the whole child- academically and socially/emotionally. Our schools boasts wonderful facilities including the soon to be completed Multi-purpose court. Enrolments for 2021 are now open and please contact the school for further information. Classrooms are filling fast. Email principal@mtmurchisonss.qld.edu.au to arrange a school visit or for further information.

We are the small school with the big heart and a huge love of learning!

Central Telegraph

