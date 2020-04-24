Heroes of the pandemic: Service with a smile

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Drakes Biloela Store Manager Shane Marson said he and his team are proud to be an essential service to the community.

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Drakes Biloela Store Manager Shane Marson said he and his team are proud to be an essential service to the community.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

Drakes Biloela store manager Shane Marson said that he and his team were still focused on reliable and helpful customer service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud to be an essential service and to serve the Biloela community,” Mr Marson said.

“We’re still passionate about delivering excellent customer service and we’re also passionate about the health and safety of our customers, but we can still give you a smile and a hello while maintaining social distance.

“Supermarkets are an essential service – no matter what happens, we’ll still be open, we’ll still have food and all your grocery needs.”

Drakes Biloela has employed 11 new staff members to keep up with the rising demands of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got a team member dedicated to just sanitising our trolleys, hand baskets and high touch points at the entrance of our store from open to close, and we’ve got more hands on deck just to restock the shelves,” Mr Marson said.

“My team have been absolutely awesome throughout the pandemic and I couldn’t thank them enough for fronting up every day and giving 110% during these times.”

Mr Marson said that the stockpiling of toilet paper and long life items during the pandemic wa unlike anything he’d ever seen before.

“We’ve sold eight months of toilet paper in the space of four weeks, it’s unprecedented,” Mr Marson said.

“If everyone keeps to their normal shopping habits the stock levels of the essential products should come back to normal.

“Most of all, if you’re not feeling well, please respect everyone in the local community and stay at home!

“We’re asking for your kindness, patience and respect towards our team and your fellow community members – we’ll get through this together.”