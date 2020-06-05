Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

SAFETY FIRST: Terry Zillmann, officer in charge at the Biloela Ambulance Station has backed changes to protocols to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

PARAMEDICS are thrust into lifesaving and often life-changing situations every day and much has remained the same during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biloela Ambulance Station officer in charge Terry Zillmann said planning and procedural changes ushered in by the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to minimise the risks associated with the deadly virus ensure he feels completely safe when attending a call-out.

“The PPE and the procedures we use are robust in ensuring I can do my job safely and effectively,” Mr Zillmann said.

“The community has been wonderful, they’ve been very understanding of the additional questions and use of PPE.

“I believe this has helped to keep everyone safe.

“I think the focus on personal hygiene such as washing your hands and the benefits of staying at home and getting tested if you’re unwell, which limits the cross contamination and exposure to others, speaks for itself when you look at how Australia has flattened the pandemic curve.”

Mr Zillmann said while the pandemic is something new, a lot of planning goes into managing a response. He said in this instance the planning has been robust enough to ensure the safety of QAS workers and the community.

“Our work procedures have changed, such as how we engage with hospitals when we arrive with patients that have symptoms that are reflective of COVID-19,” Mr Zillmann said.

“Through the relationship between QAS and the hospitals we’ve been able to ensure that our procedures mean the patient’s transition into hospital care is as smooth as possible while maintaining care and safety for staff.

“Our PPE has always been in place and this is something we use regularly, for example for seasonal influenza.”