Heroes of the pandemic: power worker with vital operations

POWERING ON: Bruce Robson is the Supervisor of the Waste Containment Facility at CS Energy's Callide Power Station.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We're speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they're keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

The mining and energy sectors are some of the industries that haven't been adversely affected yet in their operations during COVID-19.

Supervisor of the waste containment facility at CS Energy's Callide Power Station, Bruce Robson said that being an essential worker and working through the pandemic had been a blessing, keeping his mind off the pandemic as much as possible.

"The power industry is an essential industry and I feel fortunate to be classified as an essential worker," Mr Robson said.

"I am very thankful to be working in an essential industry and to still be fully employed."

The waste facility where Mr Robson works is vital because it stores waste ash.

"The ash storage area is an integral part of the power station's operations as it stores waste ash safely, in a controlled way that allows us to rehabilitate the land.

"Without adequate ash storage the power station would have to reduce power production."

Mr Robson was born in Biloela and has worked at Callide Power Station for five years.

"CS Energy's response to the pandemic has been well thought out and implemented, which has made me feel safe and confident at work," Mr Robson said.

"The biggest change has been splitting our team into two separate groups, which work at the power station on different days of the week.

"This has helped reduce the number of people on site at any one time."

Mr Robson has worked both at home and on site at times during the pandemic and this has given him a greater work-life balance.

"The travel restrictions have been a challenge as we deal with suppliers and contractors from across the nation," Mr Robson said.

"Our focus has been on getting our suppliers and parts to site safely and when they are needed."