Heroes of the pandemic: Keeping the engine running

ON THE TOOLS: BMAS Biloela service manager Greg Lloyd says there has been an increase in services for farming tractors and other vehicles.

ON THE TOOLS: BMAS Biloela service manager Greg Lloyd says there has been an increase in services for farming tractors and other vehicles.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

CAR and tractor trouble is inevitable, even in a pandemic, and as a result our region’s mechanics have been kept on the job.

BMAS Biloela service manager Greg Lloyd said he was grateful to be in his current role as he knew other people in Biloela who had to change jobs or make hard decisions during COVID-19.

“It’s in a sense good to be in the role we are in,” Mr Lloyd said.

“Me, personally, I’m not worried about my safety too much but if there was a lot of cases in town you'd worry more.

“Given that we haven't had any, it’s been a case of if you stay in town you're all good.”

With more people staying at home and not driving long distances to work, Mr Lloyd said there had been a marked drop-off in the number of light vehicle services and other jobs in the workshop.

“In another sense tractors and farm gear, if anything, has ramped up,” Mr Lloyd said.

“The smaller jobs we didn't see much of, it was more breakdowns with tractors that got busier.

“You’d almost say our main source of work is from the farmers and that’s a good thing for us.

“That’s why we stayed so busy throughout this whole ordeal, they can’t stop their work so that’s benefited us.”

All of BMAS’s mechanics have their own tool kit in the workshop and this has been one way to reduce the sharing of tools and possible transmission of the virus.

“Certain jobs there’s not much you can do with the person working with you and it is what it is,” Mr Lloyd said.

“In the office, only a certain amount of people inside, no handshakes, minimal people in the workshop and social distance between workers where possible.

“We make sure we wash our hands more often.”

Moving forward, Mr Lloyd is planning to travel down to Brisbane to visit his mother who recently had a fall and broke her hip.