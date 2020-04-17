Heroes of the pandemic: Fresh look and perspective

BRIGHTEN UP: Michelle Duncan at Bombshell Hair & Makeup said her team is striving to keep spirits high.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

Although hairdressers like Michelle Duncan at Bombshell Hair & Makeup battle strict Covid-19 government guidelines that can be difficult to deal with, they continue to cut your hair with a smile and offer a good yarn.

Mrs Duncan said she feels comfortable as an essential worker in Biloela.

“I have a ten year relationship with a number of clients so I feel like the trust is there,” Mrs Duncan said.

“I would feel different in a different location and there will be another decision if there is a spike in cases in the area.

“We are playing by it ear as we go and at this stage we all feel pretty safe.”

The focus in the salon has been to help clients alleviate some worry and fears they may have about Covid-19 and how it’s affecting their lives.

“They are worrying about the big picture and have we got a hold of it,” Mrs Duncan said.

“We try to talk about their hair, kids and what they are doing in the holidays.

“We are trying to make it as nice a place as possible so people aren’t sitting there worrying the entire time.”

After making the tough decision to close the doors of her salon and suspend her staff on March 26, Mrs Duncan and her team have turned things around.

Mrs Duncan reopened the salon on April 6 and now has most of her staff back in action.

“We haven't had a lot of new cases in the CQ area so I thought we can do our normal clients still and remain safe,” Mrs Duncan said.

“We ask the right questions over the phone and have minimal people in the salon at one time

“Our policy is cannot they have any sickness at all just because they are more susceptible to the virus.

“Our clients have been good and forthcoming with that information which is to everyone’s benefit.”

Only Mrs Duncan’s school based apprentices remain under suspension as the current social distancing guidelines cannot allow them to be trained effectively.

Mrs Duncan worked on her own last week after reopening and she said business hasn’t slowed down much.

“I wanted to work alone to see if it was busy enough for anyone else to be there and feel a feel of how the customers were feeling,” Mrs Duncan said.

“I turned away a lot of work there was so much I could’ve done.

“Afterwards, the girls and I met and they felt safe if we had these measures in place

“It’s busy in the way we are booked out mostly but we have little gaps because we don’t things to overlap and to many waiting in the salon.”

