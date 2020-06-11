Heroes of the pandemic: Fast food frenzy

ORDER UP: Dominos Biloela manager Leigh McPherson says he and his team have been humbled to continue to provide a valuable service to the community.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

Even through a pandemic we all need to eat and when we’ve been craving an easy and delicious meal the Dominos Biloela team has been there for the community during COVID-19.

Domino’s Biloela manager Leigh McPherson said that his team felt privileged to continue operating during a global pandemic and that they took that responsibility very seriously.

“Right now, a hot meal, friendly face and reassurance that a customer’s meal has been prepared taking all necessary safety precautions is our focus,” Mr McPherson said.

“Helping people stay home has never been more important.

“As one of the only businesses in town offering zero contact delivery, we’ve taken our role delivering a hot meal to isolating community members very seriously.

“At Domino’s Biloela, we are proud to be able to play our part in helping keep Australians at home and safely fed.”

Mr McPherson said that in March especially, there was an increased demand for deliveries with Australians encouraged to stay home at the start of the lockdown.

“It’s an honour that our local community continues to trust us to deliver a ‘slice’ of normalcy during this tough time,” Mr McPherson said.

“Domino’s is unique in that we offer food delivery, especially here in a small town, and this is perhaps one of the major points of difference that has enabled us to continue operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The manager added that the health and safety of his team members had been a priority during this period.

“In line with advice from government and health authorities, Domino’s has implemented a number of preventive measures to ensure the ongoing safety of team members and customers,” Mr McPherson said.

“In addition to our standard rigorous food safety and hygiene practices, we have implemented initiatives such as zero contact pick-up and delivery; hand sanitiser for front and back of house; physical barriers to assist social distancing in our stores; and infra-red thermometer testing of team members prior to each shift,” he said.

“Because we quickly responded to the situation, implementing additional safety measures, we ensured both customers and team members continued to feel safe in our store.”