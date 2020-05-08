Heroes of the pandemic: 25-year teacher adjusts

TOTAL FOCUS: Redeemer Lutheran College Year 5 teacher Alison Millar has enjoyed taking on the challenge of delivering online learning.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Banana Shire.

We want to bring you their stories.

Redeemer Lutheran College Year 5 teacher Alison Millar says learning to deliver online lessons to her students has made her feel like she’s back at university.

The teacher of 25 years said that teachers at Redeemer had prepared for 10 weeks of online learning despite initial term 2 arrangements for five weeks of online learning.

“People might think we had a three-week holiday at the end of Term 1 but we didn’t,” Mrs Millar said.

“That pupil-free week was full on, trying to work out how we were going to teach kids out of the school environment.

“You have to understand they learn more through others than they do teachers.

“If they can’t bounce off each other there’s going to be a lot of missed opportunities.”

Learning from home has proven to be a difficult adjustment for a number of families around the state and Mrs Millar added the lockdown had been a source of added anxiety for students.

“At first the students had a lot of jokes about it wen we were still in the classroom in Term 1,” Mrs Millar said.

“As more guidelines came into play and (they had to) stop using the bubble taps, separate their desks and make sure they were 1.5 metres away it really hit home.

“We had very anxious kids, according to the parents, who were losing sleep and worrying about it.

“I tried to reassure and say to them the chances of getting it is said to be low, you should be worried about your poor teacher.”

Mrs Millar also said school was a social setting and a chance for students to build social skills, residence and tolerance.

With only kindergarten, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 returning to Queensland schools on May 11 and possibly all students on May 25, Mrs Millar will rely on online platforms for a few weeks yet.

“It’s actually been a little bit exciting, I’ve been teaching for years and it’s a chance to do something different,” she said.

“Like all new programs and curriculum areas they excite you as a teacher and put energy back into teaching.

“I have had to learn all these technology programs and it’s lucky I've had to use it in the classroom for some time.”

Science and comprehension skills are what Mrs Millar regards as the hardest subjects to translate for online learning.

“It feels good to be labelled essential actually,” Mrs Millar said.

“It values teachers and I don’t think we get enough appreciation and value.”