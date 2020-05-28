Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to horror crash victim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
28th May 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tributes have flooded in for a young Townsville woman who was killed in a horrific crash, with dozens of friends paying their respects.

Natalie Merritt, 20, died on Tuesday night when her car and a truck collided on the Bruce Highway at Black River.

Scores of social media tributes have described the woman as a kind person with a heart of gold.

Natalie Merritt, 20, was killed in a horrific crash at Black River on Tuesday night.
Natalie Merritt, 20, was killed in a horrific crash at Black River on Tuesday night.

Jayden Barkle shared his condolences on social media, saying "Natalie was a "genuine and nice person".

Janaya Lucas-Watego shared a similar tribute, saying she spoke to Natalie the day before her death.

"You were just finding yourself again moving back home," she wrote.

Natalie is believed to have just moved back to Townsville from Brisbane.

She is the fourth person to have died on the same stretch of highway in less than a year.

Police inspect the scene at Black River after a truck and car collided.
Police inspect the scene at Black River after a truck and car collided.

Forensic Crash Unit were still investigating the cause of the crash and were reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage.

The truck left 60m tyre skid marks on the road.

A truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Originally published as Heartbroken friends pay tribute to horror crash victim

More Stories

friends heartbroken horror crash victim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing $2m

        premium_icon Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing...

        Breaking A longstanding Mackay-based engineering company with a strong reputation in the mining sector has been put into administration owing creditors more than $2m.

        Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        News Some of the town’s older residents are apprehensive about last night’s confirmed...

        Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible move

        premium_icon Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible...

        News Council will undertake a $63,000 study to assess the opportunity of transferring...

        5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        Health As the community comes to grips with the tragedy, here are five things you need to...