Heartbroken family’s desperate search for missing surfer

GOLD Coasters have been searching city beaches and waterways for six days to find any last link to missing surfer Jarryd Treacher.

The 30-year-old, who is described as an experienced surfer, was last seen on Saturday May 16 at a residence on Brooke Avenue in Palm Beach.

Friends, family and strangers have been scouring waterways from Main Beach to Moreton Island ever since

Both of his flippers have now been located but police are appealing for anyone who might have seen Jarryd or his bodyboard to contact them.

Brett Nelson, the fiance of his sister Rachelle Treacher, said they are holding out hope they will find Jarryd safe and well but the odds are not in their favour.

"Police are saying it is unlikely someone would survive six days in the ocean," he said.

"If you are in your boat between Point Lookout and The Spit fishing, surfing or looking at whales over the weekend it would mean a lot for the family if you could look for Jarryd Treacher.

"I know no one wants to look for a body but it would be amazing to get some closure."

Posts regarding his disappearance have been shared on social media thousands of times, including messages by world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Mr Nelson said Jarryd, a Helensvale High alumni, had surfed the break at South Straddie since the age of 12.

Missing surfer Jarryd Treacher. Photo: Supplied

"He has been there and back 10,000 times," he said

"This shows it can happen to anyone.

"One slight misjudgment of the ocean when it is big and these thing can happen.

"We are devastated and heartbroken."

There are unconfirmed reports Mr Treacher may have been sighted on Saturday around 10.15am at the Southport Seaway going out with a body board wearing black jeans.

Family and friends of Gold Coast missing man Jarryd Treacher said they are “devastated and heartbroken.” Photo: Supplied

His car, a black Nissan X-TRAIL with Queensland registration 529HIG, was located locked at The Spit car park on Saturday evening.

He is described as caucasian, around 183cm tall with a slim build, medium-length blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Reference: QP2001018565

Originally published as Heartbroken family's desperate search for missing surfer