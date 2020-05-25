‘He has been breathing on his own for five days now’

TEN-year-old Charley Williams, from Moura, has woken from his induced coma but his father said he might permanently have little movement to the right side of his body.

The boy collapsed out of nowhere on April 11 and was in a coma for more than five weeks suffering from a bleed deep inside the left-hand side of his brain.

His father, Daren Williams, has been by his side almost constantly since he was transported to hospital.

“I look into his eyes daily and I see our active 10-year-old boy, and then I look at his body that is fading away, his arms and legs half the size, his tan brown skin is peeling off, bed sores and blisters forming on his back, bald spots on his head from laying down,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s the worse feeling of helplessness a parent could ever feel.”

Charley has been through seven surgeries already since he was admitted to the Brisbane Children’s Hospital.

“His eyes are open and looking around very weakly with flickers of movement on his left,” Wr Williams said.

“He has had another surgery installing a shunt now to drain excess pressure into his stomach as well as tracheostomy surgery.”

Mr Williams added it would be a long road to recovery for his son and it was still unsure as to the true extent of Charley’s disabilities.

“What scares me is that we have not even attempted to fix the AVM that caused all these problems,” Mr Williams said.

A brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

SOME PROGRESS: 10-year-old Charley Williams, of Moura, may have suffered severe nerve damage to the right side of his body.

Mr Williams said while his son had been breathing on his own for five days now through a tracheostomy, the nerve pathways that communicated to his right side were damaged.

“They have indicated he will most likely have little movement to his right much like a stroke victim,” Mr Williams said.

“We are hoping that perhaps the tracheostomy may be removed next week, hoping that he has regained his ability to swallow cough and have a gag reflex.

“The damaged area is very close to the brain stem so this could have been much worse.”

Spending up to 17 hours a day by Charley’s bedside, his parents have been overwhelmed by the support and care from hospital staff.

“The hospital staff here (at the Brisbane Children’s Hospital) are amazing, some of these nurses are talented angels, I’m fairly sure he has a few wrapped around his finger just by blinking his brown eyes at them,” Mr Williams said.

“We have had nurses buy him shorts, others read Harry Potter to him for hours, some give him sneaky little cuddles when I’m not quick enough.

“The doctors and surgeons are also amazing humans, pretty sure some don’t go home.

“Looking back now it was this team of intelligent, hardworking humans that kept our son alive.”

The Team Charley Go FundMe page was started on April 12 by neighbour and family friend Michelle Davidson. It has raised more than $11,000 so far in a bid to fund whatever financial assistance the Williams family may need.