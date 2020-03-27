Happiness key to a good life

Q&A with: Michaela Lawson

Occupation: Post Master/ IT Tech

Age: 32 ½

Marital status: Single

Children: 1

This week we hear from Australia Post worker Michaela Lawson who siad the best advice she ever recevied was it’s not about how many times you fall down, but how many times you get back up.

Each week the Central Telegraph talks to community members and gets to know their passions and how they might want to make the world a better place.

Community Q&A is a question and answer package that gives residents a chance to let others get to know them a bit better.

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

Acceptance and Appreciation. So many people have mental health issues and they can usually come back to one or both of these issues.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Makenna, my 2 year daughter. Young, Wild and independent. A mini me.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

Fairer rules for Small business to continue to run and Big business to stop benefiting from their downfall.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

It’s not about how many times you fall down, but how many times you get back up.

5. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

25. There are so many things I now know that would have made me a stronger person from that age. I owned my first business at 25.

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I would continue to do what I am doing. My biggest moto with any of the things I do or am involved in is; Be the reason someone smiles today. Happiness is key.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Family time of any kind. I grew up in a single parent family that had such a strong emphasis on family time. I try to do the same for my daughter now.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

Laughter

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

1970s. Be friends with Steve Jobs and watch his brain work as the first apple computer was built.

10. Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My Grandmother- the first lady I ever met. Always the devil’s advocate for advice. Tia-Clair Toomey- the strongest, most determined woman I know after my mother and Ironman> like seriously the way his brain works with tech and future development!