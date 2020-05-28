Hanson ‘desperate for headlines’ over border - Miles

PAULINE Hanson is more "desperate to seek headlines" than serve Queenslanders over her threats of a High Court challenge, Deputy Premier Steven Miles says.

"It was only a month ago, I think, that Pauline Hanson was saying we should have a border in north Queensland," Mr Miles said when asked about today's deadline to open the borders, or see Senator Hanson in court.

"So I think she is more desperate to seek headlines than she is concerned about this virus and its impact on Queenslanders.

"The Queensland Government is putting the interests, the health and the wellbeing of Queenslanders first and will continue to do so regardless of what Pauline Hanson or her mates have to say."

Senator Pauline Hanson is threatening to take the issue to the High Court.

Senator Hanson on Wednesday kicked off her birthday by laying down the deadline of opening the borders by 4pm Thursday afternoon or she would move forward with her case against the Premier.

She sent the ultimatum via letter to Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday afternoon, asking for both her and Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Jeanette Young to present document showing why Queensland's borders should remain closed.

Within that letter to the Premier it states:

"We act for various persons who consider that the border ban is invalid under the Commonwealth Constitution and was not authorised by the Public Health Act 2005 (QLD) (the Public Health Act). Because the Border Ban is invalid, we request that you undertake to revoke the Border Ban by 4pm on 28 May 2020 and otherwise undertake not to enforce it."

