Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Hanks’ sweet letter to bullied Aussie boy

by Sonali Paul, Reuters
23rd Apr 2020 9:47 PM

 

Tom Hanks has sent a heartfelt letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 there.

The boy had written to Hanks saying: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 reported.

coronaviruspromo

 

"Are you OK?"

The boy said he loved his name, but people at school called him the coronavirus, which made him "sad and angry".

 

Tom Hanks wrote to a bullied boy named Corona. Picture: 7 News
Tom Hanks wrote to a bullied boy named Corona. Picture: 7 News

 

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter which he had taken to the Gold Coast.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," the double Oscar winner wrote to the boy.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you," an image of the letter aired by Channel 7 News showed.

"Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back." Hanks handwrote at the end: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

 

Originally published as Hanks' sweet letter to bullied boy

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business There are mounting fears for the future of Queensland’s RSL clubs, as one of the most important days in their calendar is set to be marked by a potentially devastating...

        Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        premium_icon Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        Politics Coronavirus QLD: Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        Qld tourism faces $1.5b hit if Virgin goes down

        premium_icon Qld tourism faces $1.5b hit if Virgin goes down

        Business QLD tourism to take $1b hit if Virgin Australia collapses

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health Queensland Parliament passes new rental laws among string of Covid-19 measures