Hairdressers proving how essential they are

BLOW DRY: Two Moura salons relying on community support to battle through this pandemic.

DECIDING to stay open or close the doors has been a tough decision for two Moura hairdressers but they are both incredibly grateful for the community’s support they’ve received.

Ash Rawsthorne from the Beauty Lodge is in a catch 22 right now, unable to access the Federal Government’s JobKeeper stimulus package because she hasn’t lost more than 30 per cent of her clients through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our regular clients are our top priority and we are taking new clients which is really cool,” Ms Rawsthorne said.

“People are assessing the risk at the moment and not seeing it as a high risk out here and that’s what’s keeping us open.

“I dare say people outside of Moura and in our region because of the downtime are coming to town more often, getting their groceries and haircuts.”

Ahead of Style owner Briana Smith said that the decision to close the salon on March 25 wasn’t an easy decision to make but the support and understanding from clients has been much appreciated.

After reassessing the safety risks to staff, herself and one other employee, Ms Smith made the move to reopen on May 5 and adhere to strict new guidelines for the safety of customers and staff.

“They have been more than supportive our books are full until middle of June when we announced that we are reopening,” Ms Smith said.

“We haven't noticed a decline in the clientele coming back to us and in support, they are very loyal.”

The salon owner remains unsure and sceptical as to why hairdressers remain an essential service despite their similarity to beauty services that maintain proximity to clients.

“I feel like we fit in the beauty salon and beauty category and that we aren’t an essential item, ”Ms Smith said.

“The bills have still been coming in and I’m going to be chasing my own tail for the next six weeks after we reopen.

“For me though hairdressing is a hobby more than a job, I go to work to see our clients, we aren’t there to make millions of dollars.”

The Beauty Lodge has kept its doors open throughout the pandemic only operating on reduced hours.

“Everyone has their concerns and everyone is trying to do the right thing,” Ms Rawsthorne said.

“More people are concerned about the economic impact than their health.

“A lot are concerned about older relatives and the older clientele have the mindset they’ve lived their life and they aren't going to isolate themselves just so they can get another five-10 years out of their life.”