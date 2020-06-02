Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BACK ON: Shane and Roanna Beahan are very excited to welcome back their members bright and early tomorrow morning.
BACK ON: Shane and Roanna Beahan are very excited to welcome back their members bright and early tomorrow morning.
News

Gym owners break a sweat to reopen

Aaron Goodwin
1st Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DON’T forget to rack your weights this week when a number of Banana Shire gyms reopen after COVID-19 forced lockdowns.

The Premier’s announcement on Sunday to bring forward stage two restrictions as of midday yesterday left gym owners scrambling to get their processes and COVID safe practices in order for a quicker reopening.

Crossfit Grunt owner Shane Beahan said he would expect members through the doors at 5am on tomorrow for the first class back in months.

“We were caught unexpected by the announcement,” Mr Beahan said.

“We had been planing to reopen but all our processes were aimed at June 13.

“Wednesday was chosen to give us a few days to organise our software, bring everything forward, rearrange everyone’s memberships and ensure the gyms is clean.

“It’s welcome news but it did leave us a bit unprepared.”

Stage two restrictions in Queensland were originally set to come into effect on June 12 but the Premier’s decision to bring it forward to yesterday was likely equally a shock to gym owners when they had to close the doors at the start of the lockdown.

“It’s sort of what happened when gyms closed as well,” Mr Beahan said.

“We weren't given a lot of notice but this is what’s happening and you have to do what you can.

“A lot of members are very excited and even a lot of new community members have got in touch with us.

“The community is very excited for the gym to reopen, not just ours but all gyms.”

Indoor gyms will only be permitted to open with up to 20 people inside and with 4sq m per person separation.

The same 20 person limit applies to outdoor non-contact personal training as well as outdoor gyms and equipment.

Stage three on July 10 will allow 100 people inside the gym.

Re-opening dates

Biloela Fitness will reopen June 8

Anytime Fitness Biloela is yet to confirm its opening date

Urban Fitness Moura will reopen June 3 at 9am

Crossfit Grunt June 3

Sin-Ergy Strength latest update was a June 15 opening

covid-19 fitness gym gyms personal training reopen
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        premium_icon CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        Health Queensland's Chief Health Officer has released a statement after the miner’s autopsy results were returned today, with shocking results.

        Beers flowing from the tap

        premium_icon Beers flowing from the tap

        News Biloela pub reopens the bar area as they go down the long road to recovery

        New shopfront off to a great start

        premium_icon New shopfront off to a great start

        News Staff were overwhelmed on opening day as the community embraces a new shop opening...

        Welcome boost for industry on its knees

        premium_icon Welcome boost for industry on its knees

        News The opening of travel throughout Queensland is already yielding results for our...