Gym owners break a sweat to reopen

BACK ON: Shane and Roanna Beahan are very excited to welcome back their members bright and early tomorrow morning.

DON’T forget to rack your weights this week when a number of Banana Shire gyms reopen after COVID-19 forced lockdowns.

The Premier’s announcement on Sunday to bring forward stage two restrictions as of midday yesterday left gym owners scrambling to get their processes and COVID safe practices in order for a quicker reopening.

Crossfit Grunt owner Shane Beahan said he would expect members through the doors at 5am on tomorrow for the first class back in months.

“We were caught unexpected by the announcement,” Mr Beahan said.

“We had been planing to reopen but all our processes were aimed at June 13.

“Wednesday was chosen to give us a few days to organise our software, bring everything forward, rearrange everyone’s memberships and ensure the gyms is clean.

“It’s welcome news but it did leave us a bit unprepared.”

Stage two restrictions in Queensland were originally set to come into effect on June 12 but the Premier’s decision to bring it forward to yesterday was likely equally a shock to gym owners when they had to close the doors at the start of the lockdown.

“It’s sort of what happened when gyms closed as well,” Mr Beahan said.

“We weren't given a lot of notice but this is what’s happening and you have to do what you can.

“A lot of members are very excited and even a lot of new community members have got in touch with us.

“The community is very excited for the gym to reopen, not just ours but all gyms.”

Indoor gyms will only be permitted to open with up to 20 people inside and with 4sq m per person separation.

The same 20 person limit applies to outdoor non-contact personal training as well as outdoor gyms and equipment.

Stage three on July 10 will allow 100 people inside the gym.

Re-opening dates

Biloela Fitness will reopen June 8

Anytime Fitness Biloela is yet to confirm its opening date

Urban Fitness Moura will reopen June 3 at 9am

Crossfit Grunt June 3

Sin-Ergy Strength latest update was a June 15 opening