Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
Crime

Gunman storms Paris mosque

by Stephanie Bedo
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque, firing off several rounds and leaving a victim fighting for their life.

The man opened fire wearing a helmet in the courtyard of the place of worship in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondisment, about 8pm local time.

A victim is reportedly fighting for their life after being shot twice in the right leg.

The gunman escaped on a moped and an operation is on to find him.

The building is the headquarters of Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks gunman mosque paris terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        News Residents and councillors discuss the burning issues that will be tackled by new Banana Shire Council

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        Husband and wife deal with slippery customers

        premium_icon Husband and wife deal with slippery customers

        News Two Biloela-based snake catchers combat a spike in sightings