Grubs on notice after Premier’s fine move

GOOD on Annastacia Palaszczuk for introducing new fines against grubs who deliberately cough on workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

You'd hope such an offence wouldn't be necessary and people would recognise the risks that essential workers are taking just doing their job.

But unfortunately, there are always going to fools whose narcissistic behaviour impacts others.

I saw it first-hand on Saturday at a Brisbane IGA store.

With major grocery chains closed because of ANZAC Day, the shop was inundated with customers.

In fact, it was out of control with social distancing rules all but abandoned.

Harried staff were trying to limit customers going in.

But there was a huge line up of people trying to get out with their goods.

A queue of dozens and dozens of people snaked from the checkouts all the way to the back of the store and space between most of them would not have been more than a metre.

Then one customer coughed heartily and harsh words were shared.

Someone retorted with "I'll f---ing cough if I want to" and proceeded to do just that.

The young workers didn't know what to do and it was all getting pretty tense.

I abandoned my mission for coleslaw and left the store.

But those doing their job did not have that choice.

The Premier's on-the-spot fine of $1335 for people who deliberately cough, spit and sneeze at others is necessary to protect workers who are often dealing with exceptional circumstances.

In fact, if anything, the fine should be far steeper to stamp out such dreadful behaviour.

YOU CAN COP A FINE IF YOU DELIBERATELY SPIT, COUGH ETC ON ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:

Health workers and Health Department officials

Police, fire and ambulance officers

Retail workers

Food delivery workers

Correctional services workers

Transport workers including ferry, bus and train crews and taxi and ride-share drivers

Council workers

Electricity, gas and water meter readers

Airport workers

Teachers and school staff

Originally published as Grubs on notice after Premier's fine move