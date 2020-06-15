Town's youth encouraged to step into community support role

HELPING HANDS: The Taroom District Development Association is hoping the community will chip in and support them moving forward.

HELPING HANDS: The Taroom District Development Association is hoping the community will chip in and support them moving forward.

WITH ageing members and COVID-19, the Taroom District Development Association (TDDA) wants to rebuild some momentum in the community but they need help.

On June 16, the TDDA is holding an afternoon tea to celebrate the reopening of the visitor information centre, the work of its past volunteers and also attract some new blood into its ranks.

President Melissa Hopkins said her group had always had great support in the past but you could never have enough.

"A lot of the group are in retirement age and have to go away for medical appointments so it's great to keep communication open and let others take part in the centre's operations," Mrs Hopkins said.

"All these small regional towns need as much support as they can get to keep the money circulating through.

"Not just the local money but fresh money coming in and out and the TDDA is a great group to give your little bit back to the community.

"It's a great platform to share a bit of time and there's some great ideas out there and we just need people to share them amongst the community."

In addition to volunteering their time to man Taroom's visitor information centre and Centrelink office, the group oversees commerce in Taroom, like any chamber of commerce, but they also go a step further and support fostering local arts and sporting groups, promote local tourism, support local business and community organisations.

"Numbers are always difficult to predict so we will welcome anyone that can come along," Mrs Hopkins said.

"We've had two locals step up during COVID-19 and cover the days primarily for Centrelink but we weren't open for tourists at the visitor information centre.

"Now they can travel in Queensland we are keen to see the centre open and operate fully."

Mrs Hopkins said volunteer work at the visitor information centre or Centrelink wasn't overly difficult.

"You don't need to know a lot about Taroom, you just need to be personable and happy to chat with people," Mrs Hopkins said.

"All the main points of interest are at the centre with brochures and maps.

"In the past volunteers were scared they don't know enough about Centrelink but it is a self service point so they don't need to know anything about that."

The afternoon tea will start at 4pm, at the Taroom visitor information centre, 10 Yaldwyn Street.