WATCH: Customer's gross act at Gympie store
News

GROSS ACT: Man licks money at Victory Store

Frances Klein
19th May 2020 12:49 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
DISGUSTING footage has emerged of a customer licking money in a vile exchange with a shopkeeper at Victory Store on Bath Tce.

The gross act was captured on CCTV footage and posted to the store's Facebook page this morning, with reference to the man's displeasure at having to follow new health measures in place at the corner store.

RELATED: 'Stick your finger up your a---!' - shocking abuse at Gympie cafe

The moment a man was caught licking money before paying for his goods at Gympie's Victory Store. Image captured by Victory Store
"There literally are no words," the store posted.

"Apparently he was unhappy about having to put his cash in the container.

"The joys of retail."

In the exchange the man can be seen buying items at the counter before vigorously licking what appears to be a cash note and rubbing it on his chest.

He then dumps it in a container on the counter before taking the change and leaving the store.

The Victory Store has been contacted for comment.

