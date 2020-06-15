Greater freedom for the fur babies

CUTE AND CUDDLY: Moura resident Dee Cuff is eager to see an off-leash dog park brought to Moura for everyone’s safety.

AFTER nearly 18 months of work and advocacy, the construction of an off-leash Moura dog park is one step away from a reality.

Owner of Cuffs Claws n Paws and Moura resident Dee Cuff has led the charge since November 2018 in advocating for a dog park to be constructed in Moura.

“It was excellent to know the hard work to get something for the community was paying off and that the community can hopefully enjoy the facility,” Ms Cuff said.

“There was a time where it sat still and people thought the idea was forgotten about, which it certainly hadn’t been.

“Now we can look at other financial avenues to get the park to the best condition we want it to be and the most practical to attract tourists and our local community.”

The Banana Shire Council will fund the fencing, parking and structure of the park pending approval from the State Government as part of council’s $1.3 million allocation of the COVID Works for Queensland program.

Two potential sites have been identified by council for the dog park and now community feedback is being sought on the two locations.

Option one is the SES complex on the eastern entrance to town and the second is the old rail yards on the southern outskirts of town.

Banana Shire Council mayor Nev Ferrier said council had already allocated $60,000 in the budget for the next financial year for the dog park.

“We had the money come about with the Works for Queensland program so we thought we’d put money aside for it and see how it went,” Cr Ferrier said.

“If it goes on the old railway line there’s already fencing there but we have to do a lot of consultation yet.

“The dog park works well here in Biloela and it seems strong to have one in Moura so we will see what comes up with the consultation and go from there.”

Ms Cuff said the impact that an off-leash dog park would have at the proposed site needed to be taken into account.

“We need to find a place we can have minimal impact on the community and can facilitate the park,” Ms Cuff said.

“One is opposite the school and the other near the SES shed, so one will impact the Anglo camp and the pony club and the other offers concerns from the school parking and possible noise complaints

“There's no happy place to please everybody but we need to look at the lower impact on the community approach and take everybody’s opinion into account.”

Ms Cuff met with council staff a month ago and council confirmed that they would support the construction of the dog park pending government approval.

She said a rising rate of dog attacks and related incidents was a big motivator to get this project off the ground and make the community safer for dogs and their owners.

“Moura has seen quite a few dog attacks and seen dogs injured just from leisurely walks,” Ms Cuff said.

“It’s about the freedom and wellbeing it will give owners and dogs in Moura.

“Not only the feedback from my clients but also having a good relationship with the vet, I was aware of some dogs that needed stitch up jobs after attacks.

“The anxiety that posed the dogs and owners themselves, some dogs wouldn’t even leave their yard.”

Visit https://www.banana.qld.gov.au/news/category/latest-news to provide your feedback.