Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.