GRAIN FEEDER: Two people in Taroom are being treated by paramedics after a grain feeder fell on them.
News

Two workers being treated after grain feeder falls

Aaron Goodwin
27th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
A GRAIN feeder has fallen on two people working on a private property in Taroom.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the workplace incident at 10.20 this morning.

A QAS spokesperson said both were in a stable condition.

"One patient has suffered minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

"The other, believed to have copped the majority of the grain feeder, is being assessed for head injuries."

Emergency services are on scene and a rescue helicopter is en route.

Central Telegraph

