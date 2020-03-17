Menu
Health

GP blasts medical certificate demand

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
17th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
A Townsville GP has blasted employers for demanding medical certificates from workers who have coughs and colds amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the priority would have to be the frail and sick.

Fairfield Central Medical Practice doctor Michael Clements said he had spent the whole morning writing medical certificates for workers who have had to call in sick and would be turning people away soon due to the strain on services.

"We want to keep waiting rooms free of coughs and colds and to prioritise the frail and sick," he said.

"We want to get the message out there to employers that, (coronavirus) is now a pandemic and if you have a cough and cold you need to stay home.

"The government message that is being advertised is wonderful but many employers are expecting (their employees) to get medical certificates that they shouldn't be at work."

He said sick people should just stay home.

 

