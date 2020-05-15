Gourmet grower sows seeds of generosity

THE Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. has donated thousands of seedlings to a community garden program, giving its excess produce a purpose.

Six weeks ago, Tim Barbour of the Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. at Evandale realised many of the restaurants and outlets he supplied were closing, and his own restaurant would have to shut as well.

But rather than waiting idly, he planted around 3000 seeds with a plan to distribute the seedlings to people in need.

"I knew the only way through is if everybody does something good for somebody else," Mr Barbour said.

"I have a horticultural background, we have a big garden, some staff who need more hours, so we thought why don't we do seedlings?"

On Monday Mr Barbour donated those seedlings to the 24 Carrot Gardens program, so they can distribute the vegetables and herbs to where they are needed.

24 Carrots is a Mona initiative, with gardens established in schools and community centres to help people learn how to grow their own fresh produce.

"I decided they would be the best people to know who to distribute the seedlings to," Mr Barbour said.

"They work with folks who need some guidance or support and who knows, this might start some more people off growing their own food now."