Golf club poised to lose thousands in lockdown

GAME OVER: The Biloela Golf Club is expected to take a big financial hit with it’s doors forced close by the Covid-19 pandemic.

IT’S BEEN a rollercoaster for golf clubs around the region over the last week, teeing off one minute and now locking up the next.

On Monday Golf Australia advised all Australian golf clubs and facilities to close until further notice.

This decision comes after last Wednesday when Golf Australia received confirmation from Queensland Health that the state government had approved Queensland golf clubs can operate their courses and clubhouses under restrictions.

Biloela Golf Club president Bruce Robson said that the club will cop a big blow financially being closed for the foreseeable future.

“There will be a fairly hefty financial impact I would suggest, in the vicinity of $8,000-$10,000 a month.

“How long we can last will depend on how kind the banks will be.

“I’m sure we will survive it will just put us further in debt and we’ll just have to keep working out of it.”

Golf Australia chairman Andrew Newbold said the recommendation was based on the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday evening (29 March) that limits outdoor gatherings to two persons or fewer.

Golfers were able to squeeze in a few rounds last weekend at the Biloela Golf Club with Saturday and Sunday’s play performed under strict social distancing guidelines and protocols.

Robson said more than 30 players took to the course over the weekend.

“We had distance measures on the floor so one person in the bar area at any time and other people in line had to remain two metres away while being served.

“One person per buggy unless you lived under the same roof.

“We had big gaps in the field so there was little chance you’d run into anyone while you were playing.

“It worked okay bit I would hate to try and that with a lot of people on the course.”

Robson said that although there are a lot of disappointed golfers, most people understand the decision.

“We are in different times to what anyone has experienced,” Robson said.

“We have to roll with the punches.

“By doing these measures hopefully it won’t be long until we get on top of this.”