Vital assistance for recovering farmers

A series of webinars for Central Queensland beef and grain producers will focus on making profitable management decisions after the dry.

Delivered by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), the three part webinar series is designed to provide practical strategies to assist grain and beef producers in returning to a positive cashflow and profitable enterprise as quickly as possible.

Hayley Eames from the DAF said that the department is expecting a large turnout given this event is available to all producers, agribusiness and industry stakeholders across Central Queensland.

"There are still a lot of producers batting with the effects after the dry so we suspect that this is timely information for people managing through the drought recovery phase," Ms Eames said.

"This is the first series focused on making profitable management decisions after the dry so it's the first opportunity for producers to get on board and hear about the practical management strategies they can employ in that drought recovery phase.

"Whether you're preparing for recovery or in the midst of it, there'll come a point in time when these decisions will be critical to your business."

Ms Eames said the DAF has put the webinar series into a logical step-by-step process which is split into three parts covering financial management, the beef industry and the grain industry.

"The first is around the financial management considerations you need to think of before you look at the production decisions," Ms Eames said.

"It then takes you through the step-by-step process before you start acting, so it's laid out in a way that takes the stress out of making decisions.

"Irrespective of when the rain falls or the time of year there will be sectors of the industry this is relevant for."

Ms Eames said she believes there'll be a lot of questions and discussions in the beef industry about strategies to rebuild herds in the winter months.

"We are coming into the winter season where historically there's far less rainfall then the summer period," Ms Eames said.

"They'll be people that had decent rain at the start of the year that may have started rebuilding their herd but will need to look at alternative options as we are coming into winter and pasture growth is a lot slower."

Each session will include a Q&A with presenters.

For more information and to be a part of the webinars contact Ms Eames at hayley.eames@daf.qld.gov.au or 0459 813 389.

Webinar 1:

Making profitable management decisions after the dry (Financial management)

Friday 5 June, 12.30-1.30pm

Guest speakers

Bronwyn Schultz, Rural Financial Counselling Service (Southern Queensland)

Kristie Clark, Senior Industry Development Officer (DAF)

Webinar 2:

Making profitable management decisions after the dry (Beef industry)

Tuesday 9 June, 12.30-1.45pm

Guest speakers

Mick Sullivan, Principal Beef Extension Officer (DAF)

Erica Noonan, Biosecurity Officer (DAF)

Webinar 3:

Making profitable management decisions after the dry (Grains industry)

Thursday 11 June, 12.30-1.45pm

Guest speakers

Rod Collins, Senior Development Extension Officer (DAF)

James Hagan, Economist (DAF)