Gervais mourns loss of social media star cat

Ricky Gervais and his partner Jane Fallon have announced the death of their social media star cat Ollie.

The comedian's beloved feline passed away on Tuesday (local time), reports the New York Post.

In a pair of photos posted to his Instagram, Gervais, 58, made the announcement, writing, "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest soul I've ever known. RIP Ollie."

Fans instantly flooded Gervais' Twitter - where he also made an announcement - offering their condolences.

Gervais followed this up later, tagging the pet's social media account, posting: "A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to @myleftfang.

"I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated."

Ricky Gervais and his cat, Ollie, who became asocial media star, has died. Picture: Instagram

Ollie who was named after Gervais' comedy idol, Oliver Hardy, had thousands of followers on Twitter under the handle @myleftfang.

Gervais has been an ardent supporter of animal rights and has previously stated that he will leave his fortune to animal charities.

The first time I met my beautiful girl. November 2003. 💔 https://t.co/9cHzbme8cS — Jane Fallon (@JaneFallon) March 10, 2020

Gervais' longtime partner, Jane Fallon, took to her Twitter account to share the news. "I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend.

MMy heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I'm going to do without her by my side. #Ollie."

Ricky Gervais with baby Ollie on the Jonathan Ross Show. Picture: BBC

The couple were given Ollie by British talk show host Jonathan Ross in 2003 and the cat was popular in her own right, with a Twitter account that had more than 60,000 followers.

The biography on Ollie's Twitter account, run by the couple, said that she was "3/8 BURMESE, 1/8 SIAMESE, 1/4 CORNISH REX, 1/4 DEVON REX, 1/2 ENGLISH, 1/4 FRENCH CANADIAN, 1/4 IRISH & 100% CAT!"

The social media page was full of pictures of her along with humorous captions written in the style of a cat.

I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend. My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side. #Ollie pic.twitter.com/UOF1Phm5sq — Jane Fallon (@JaneFallon) March 10, 2020

Shortly after her death was announced, "RIP Ollie" trended worldwide on Twitter.

Fallon added, the puss would have "loved the attention".

Tributes came pouring in for the late feline - from fans as well as Hollywood stars.

Aussie star Eric Bana tweeted: "So, so sorry to hear that news mate. Much love to you and Jane."

Broadway star Bernadette Peters sent a heartbreak emoji, while Frasier actress Bebe Neuwirth posted the same, along with, "RIP Ollie".

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have said goodbye to their beloved cat, Ollie. Picture: Getty Images

In 2017, Fallon told British morning show, Lorraine, that she was hoping Ollie, who was 13 at the time, had "another 20 years in her".

"I love her. Home isn't home without an animal, there's something about having animals around the place that, I don't know, makes it feel like a much nicer place," Fallon said.

The star and Ollie. Picture: Instagram

- with the New York Post