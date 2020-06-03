Gearing up for a big 2021 school year

THANGOOL School is currently taking enrolments for 2021 for Grades Prep to Grade 6. Thangool State School provides a warm, supportive environment where all students are given the best opportunity to reach their potential. Students, staff, parents and the wider community all come together to ensure a successful primary school experience.

At Thangool State School our focus is on nurturing your child's wellbeing and learning celebrating growth and success in an inclusive environment. Thangool prides itself on providing opportunities for every child to thrive and shine.

Mud pit fun.

Thangool has developed a reputation for being a community school. The school endeavours to follow its traditions while accommodating the ever-changing demands of society.

Our extra-curricular activities are rich and diverse. They include active after-school sports, Under 8’s Day, singing choir, project club, camps, Biloela show, Biloela eisteddfod, tennis, cricket, netball competitions, speaking competition, robotics, bookweek and visiting specialists supporting the key learning areas.

Brisbane camp.

Our mission statement is to facilitate each child with reaching their level of excellence, intellectually, academically, socially, morally and physically.

Working together our focus is to continue to support and nurture the whole child’s wellbeing and learning, celebrating growth and success in an inclusive environment that is valued by all, as we pursue excellence with consistency of practice.

Its purpose is to build on achievements, which include:

Meeting the developmental needs of young children

Encouraging parent interest and participation

Providing access to our campus of as many young children as possible

Effective teaching and learning delivered by teachers with the skills and attitudes to teach within a socially just framework

A quality curriculum which meets the needs, interests and abilities of students

A supportive and inclusive school environment for all students.

Under 8s day.

Visitors to our school always comment on the wonderful behaviour and attitude of our students, the dedication of all staff members, the involvement of the parents across all facets of schooling and the appearance of our school grounds.

If you would like to inquire about enrolling at Thangool School, please do not hesitate to contact our office on (07) 49 900 333 or email principal@thangoolss.eq.edu.au and a current Prospectus can be mailed out.