Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 6:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        premium_icon Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        Health Queensland Health is rationing coronavirus tests and temporarily halted the automatic testing of sick doctors and nurses.

        AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        premium_icon AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        Environment How the stewards of our flora and fauna go unrewarded

        CORONAVIRUS: Biloela medical centre taking no chances

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Biloela medical centre taking no chances

        News What to do and where to go if you believe you have COVID-19

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

        Health Fury as British tourist defies isolation order to fly into island