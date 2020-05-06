Future tennis stars stay ahead of the curve

PLAY ON: CVTA members Owen Ambrey and Hunter Horchner are very keen to get back into some one-on-one coaching lessons next week.

A SPORT that can easily be played with social distancing, junior tennis players in the area have kept their skills sharp during Covid-19 isolation.

Since the pupil free week at the end of Term 1, junior players from the Callide Valley Tennis Association (CVTA) have been taking part in a series of online challenges.

CVTA coach Helen Ambrey has released a weekly challenge via her coaching Facebook page for her pupils to complete and send in a video.

“It was to give the kids something to do because they are stuck at home with no sport,” Ambrey said.

“Tennis is a sport you can do in close confined area hitting against the wall or with siblings.

“I offered to lend out hot shot nets and borrow them until I can coach again.”

Mrs Ambrey pupils have submitted videos showing a variety of ways to complete challenges such as the longest rally or hitting the target.

11 year-old Hunter Horchner has taken up more table tennis in an effort to maintain his co-ordination.

“I’ve been playing table tennis for the whole lockdown, it’s just a smaller table basically,” Horchner said.

“I play against my dad and grandpa.

“I’m really excited to see when I can get back into tennis and learn more about my serving.”

Per Tennis Queensland directives, Ambrey will resume one-on-one coaching from May 11 and she said she’s already been hit with bookings.

Her 18 year-old son Owen said he’s been able to lift more weights and improve his conditioning during the isolation period with tennis lessons or matches.

“In my home gym I have a bench press set up, I’ve been doing curls and stretching,” Ambrey said.

“Getting stronger and improving the physical side of my game.

“Before the lockdown, I had been learning more on my technique for ground strokes and serving and also the mental aspect of tennis.”

The prize for the weekly challenges is a tennis racquet, with the winner drawn at random and one winner each from the following schools spread out over the five weeks; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Thangool State School, Biloela State High School, Biloela State School, Redeemer Lutheran College and the combined small schools.

“It initially started with the Easter challenge than extended to the five weeks of remote learning for school students,” Ambrey said.

“Anything that can keep your co-ordination going is beneficial.

“For those at a higher level not playing matches would have a bigger affect but for those learning keeping the basic skills up is enough.”

Entries for the latest challenge close on May 20.